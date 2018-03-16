Putnam County Sheriff's Office shares plan for protecting students

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is working on a new program to help keep students safe.

Currently, the school district has nine school resource officers to protect the almost 12,000 students enrolled in the county's 20 schools.

According to the sheriff's office, the number of school resource officers will be increased when funding becomes available. They hope to eventually have officers at 11 elementary schools in the county.

When Sheriff Eddie Farris was elected, the school district only had three school resource officers.

Farris is working to create a new program called "Protect Me," which will use retired law enforcement officers to help with school security. Participants in this program will have to undergo continual firearms training and will be vetted and well trained.

In Putnam County, school resource officers are sheriff's deputies. They attend statewide training and also complete 40 hours of school-specific training that covers topics like bullying, threat response, social media and teen psychology.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.