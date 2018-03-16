Roommate of Warren County murder victim charged in case

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Nashville is gearing up for huge crowds this weekend, not only for St. Patrick's Day but also the NCAA tournament.More >>
Police say a Warren County man is now accused of killing his roommate at their home in McMinnville.More >>
Police in Franklin County are searching for two men escaped from the jail in Winchester on Thursday night.More >>
Kevin Fiala and Kyle Turris each had a goal and assist in the third period, leading the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.More >>
Health officials say a case of measles has been found in an international traveler arriving in Memphis, Tennessee.More >>
Tennessee's Republican House and Senate leaders say the state isn't paying lawmakers or staffers to attend a California legislative summit.More >>
A local artist is taking an unusual approach to teach Midstate students an important lesson. It's an anti-bullying campaign like you’ve never seen before, and the way they’re going about it is turning heads.More >>
The driver lost control and hit a pole, rolling over into an embankment in the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike.More >>
The victim told police she was standing outside her home on 25th Avenue North when a man fired shots in her direction around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.More >>
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >>
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >>
Yes, it's really happening. For one day only, Murfreesboro's brand new bridge will be called "Bridgey McBridgeface."More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
At 22, many of us are finishing up college and hoping we might get be lucky enough to land a stable job.More >>
The News4 I-Team has learned that thousands of dollars spent designing a professional soccer stadium came out of an account at the Sports Authority – but its board and staff didn’t know it until the I-Team told them.More >>
Former Director of the Drug Court Foundation is facing federal charges for her part in an embezzlement scheme with former judge Casey Moreland to pocket thousands of dollars in cash that she collected from people in drug and alcohol treatment.More >>
