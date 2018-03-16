Roommate of Warren County murder victim charged in case

Police say a Warren County man is now accused of killing his roommate at their home in McMinnville.

Stephen Pohl was fatally shot Tuesday at his house in the 400 block of Lewis Road.

Pohl's roommate, Gregory Koller, was arrested Thursday night in connection with the crime.

Koller, 61, is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence. He's being held over $1 million bond.

