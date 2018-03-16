Police searching for 2 inmates who escaped from Franklin County Jail

Police are looking for these two men who escaped from the jail. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Franklin County are searching for two men escaped from the jail in Winchester on Thursday night.

Michael Dale Cyree, of Tullahoma, and Timothy Jerald Poe, of Decherd, are both considered to be dangerous.

Cyree was being held on burglary and theft charges, while Poe was being held on weapons and drug charges.

Anyone who sees the escapees or knows where they are is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or the Franklin County Communications Center at 931-967-2331.

