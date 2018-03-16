Sheriff's office offering free sober rides for St. Patrick's Day - WSMV News 4

Sheriff's office offering free sober rides for St. Patrick's Day festivities

(Source: Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

    Countless beers sold, honky tonks blasting, and to top it off, Saint Paddy's Day is this weekend. With the NCAA Tournament in town, it's going to be a weekend to remember in Nashville. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville is gearing up for huge crowds this weekend, not only for St. Patrick's Day but also the NCAA tournament.

To help crack down on the number of impaired drivers on the roads, police will have a sobriety checkpoint on 8th Avenue on Saturday night. The Metro Nashville Police Department's DUI Unit, along with extra-duty officers, will be manning the checkpoint.

Officers will also be watching closely for drunken drivers throughout the city over the weekend.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office is offering sober rides from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 2nd Avenue and Broadway.

Drivers will only take passengers to locations within Davidson County. Reservations are not accepted.

Throughout the 15 years of the program, the sheriff's office has provided over 7,700 sober rides. Last year, volunteers brought nearly 200 people home.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
