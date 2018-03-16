Driver killed in rollover crash on Vietnam Vets - WSMV News 4

Driver killed in rollover crash on Vietnam Vets; WB lanes remain closed

Posted: Updated:
One person was killed in the crash around 5:30 a.m. Friday. (WSMV) One person was killed in the crash around 5:30 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

A driver was killed in a rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Sumner County on Friday morning.

Westbound lanes have been closed near Exit 14 since around 5:30 a.m. Drivers are being diverted to alternate routes.

Only one lane of eastbound traffic remains open at this time.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle when it hit a guardrail and flipped. Officials have not yet released the victim's name.

The crash is not expected to be completely cleared until 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver killed in rollover crash on Vietnam Vets; WB lanes remain closedMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.