Driver killed in rollover crash on Vietnam Vets; WB lanes remain closed

One person was killed in the crash around 5:30 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

A driver was killed in a rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard in Sumner County on Friday morning.

Westbound lanes have been closed near Exit 14 since around 5:30 a.m. Drivers are being diverted to alternate routes.

Only one lane of eastbound traffic remains open at this time.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle when it hit a guardrail and flipped. Officials have not yet released the victim's name.

The crash is not expected to be completely cleared until 10 a.m.

#THPTrafficAlert We are assisting @GallatinPolice with a crash on SR 386. According to @myTDOT Smart Way Map both WB lanes are closed at the 14 MM https://t.co/OdcE5PlihB pic.twitter.com/2oIUFX0yIx — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 16, 2018

