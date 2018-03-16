19-year-old killed in rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard

One person was killed in the crash around 5:30 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard Friday morning.

The crash happened at 5 a.m. near Green Lea Boulevard. All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle when it crossed over the center median, hit the guardrail and flipped.

The Gallatin Police Department identified the victim as19-year-old Maria Ayoub of La Vergne. Ayoub was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation into the deadly wreck is ongoing.

#THPTrafficAlert We are assisting @GallatinPolice with a crash on SR 386. According to @myTDOT Smart Way Map both WB lanes are closed at the 14 MM https://t.co/OdcE5PlihB pic.twitter.com/2oIUFX0yIx — THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 16, 2018

