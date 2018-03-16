Group taking unique approach to educate children about bullying

A local artist is taking an unusual approach to teach students in Clarksville an important lesson.

It's an anti-bullying campaign like you’ve never seen before, and the way they’re going about it is turning heads.

Sharon Edwards and her husband started the "I'm Invisible" campaign in 2012.

Local artist Norez joined last year. He has written two songs specifically about bullying and raps them for the children.

On Thursday, they spoke to a group of children ranging from ages 5 to 11 at Kenwood Elementary School.

Edwards says she’s seeing bullying happen to younger kids more now than ever before.

Both she and Norez admit they were bullied as kids and want this generation of children to know it’s OK to be different and stand up for yourself.

"To know that they can be themselves and they can pursue their dreams and stop trying to be like everybody else and be you and be comfortable with that," Norez said.

They encourage students to tell a teacher or a parent if they see someone else getting picked on.

"Back then, it was so easy to stay hush about it, but now, today's kids, they need to tell because kids are taking their lives, and they're getting beat up in the bathroom," Edwards said.

Norez says the reaction he gets from his songs encourages him to keep fighting for this important cause.

"Many times I get people coming up to me afterwards in tears saying, I'm really going through this right now, I didn't believe anybody could relate exactly to what I was going through and facing in their life, and those words to those songs are my life," he said.

The pair plans to speak with students at Austin Peay State University next month.

