2 injured in rollover crash along Charlotte Pike - WSMV News 4

2 injured in rollover crash along Charlotte Pike

Posted: Updated:
The rollover crash happened on Charlotte Pike overnight. (WSMV) The rollover crash happened on Charlotte Pike overnight. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A couple has minor injuries after a minor crash in west Nashville overnight.

The driver lost control and hit a pole, rolling over into an embankment in the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike.

Both people were able to crawl out of the car.

The female driver was given a field sobriety test.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.