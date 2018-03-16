2 injured in rollover crash along Charlotte Pike

The rollover crash happened on Charlotte Pike overnight. (WSMV)

A couple has minor injuries after a minor crash in west Nashville overnight.

The driver lost control and hit a pole, rolling over into an embankment in the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike.

Both people were able to crawl out of the car.

The female driver was given a field sobriety test.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.