Woman grazed by bullet outside home in north Nashville

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A local artist is taking an unusual approach to teach Midstate students an important lesson. It's an anti-bullying campaign like you’ve never seen before, and the way they’re going about it is turning heads.More >>
The driver lost control and hit a pole, rolling over into an embankment in the 7000 block of Charlotte Pike.More >>
The victim told police she was standing outside her home on 25th Avenue North when a man fired shots in her direction around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says reported DUI offenses on college campuses in the state have increased by more than 60 percent.More >>
Yes, it's really happening. For one day only, Murfreesboro's brand new bridge will be called "Bridgey McBridgeface."More >>
Countless beers sold, honky tonks blasting, and to top it off, Saint Paddy's Day is this weekend. With the NCAA Tournament in town, it's going to be a weekend to remember in Nashville.More >>
According to a new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, crime has declined slightly on college campuses. The TBI's "Crime on Campus" report shows that overall reported crimes have decreased by 2.8 percent from 2016 to 2017.More >>
Former Director of the Drug Court Foundation is facing federal charges for her part in an embezzlement scheme with former judge Casey Moreland to pocket thousands of dollars in cash that she collected from people in drug and alcohol treatment.More >>
The News4 I-Team has learned that thousands of dollars spent designing a professional soccer stadium came out of an account at the Sports Authority – but its board and staff didn’t know it until the I-Team told them.More >>
Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Thursday that it is seeking volunteers to participate in a study for a potential bird flu vaccine. VUMC is looking for healthy adults from ages 19 to 64 who have not been vaccinated this year.More >>
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.More >>
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
At 22, many of us are finishing up college and hoping we might get be lucky enough to land a stable job.More >>
Forty-seven more individuals have become ill with salmonella linked to products containing the Southeast Asian plant kratom, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.More >>
Officers responded to the townhome in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road after learning Matthew Luther McGinnis was believed to be inside.More >>
Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr. has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage according to Page Six and TMZ.More >>
