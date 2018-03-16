Woman grazed by bullet outside home in north Nashville - WSMV News 4

Woman grazed by bullet outside home in north Nashville

A woman is recovering after being grazed by a bullet in north Nashville.

The victim told police she was standing outside her home on 25th Avenue North when a man fired shots in her direction around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The bullet grazed the woman's leg. Her car was also hit by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

