Murfreesboro council proclaimation names new bridge 'Bridgey McBridgeface' (for one day)

Yes, it's really happening. For one day only, Murfreesboro's brand-new bridge will be called "Bridgey McBridgeface."

Officials from the city announced a proclamation that for one day, April 1, the so-called Bridge Over Broad will go by it's more humorous moniker.

“Shakespeare said, ‘A fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a fool,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Who are we to question the wisdom of the people in the naming of a bridge? Better to be a fool, if even for a day.”

The name rose to notoriety when the city asked citizens to come up with a permanent name for the bridge as it was being built.

Out of 150 unique names, "Bridgey McBridgeface" receive by far the most votes with 775 submissions.

A separate petition for the name, started by a Murfreesboro resident, also garnered more than 4,500 signatures.

“The petition has always been about making people smile,” said Jeanne Vest. “By acknowledging the thousands of ‘McBridgeface’ supporters with an honorary title, the mayor and the City Council have sent a message that they respect the voices of the people who love this city.”

And what better day to do it than April Fools' Day?

