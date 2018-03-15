TBI Report: Crime on college campuses declined slightly in 2017

According to a new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, crime has declined slightly on college campuses.

The TBI's "Crime on Campus" report shows that overall reported crimes have decreased by 2.8 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Last year, 6,194 offenses were reported on Tennessee's college campuses. That number includes everything from petty theft and minor drug charges to assault and rape.

In 2017, larceny and theft made up 28.6 percent of all reported offenses but still declined 14.4 percent since 2016 and has been on the decline since 2014.

Robbery and assault offenses also declined significantly, with a 55.2 and 13.7-percent drop respectively.

While overall assault reports dropped, aggravated assaults rose slightly, increasing 2.0 percent year over year.

The number of drug and narcotics offenses also rose 3.6 percent.

There was also a 5-percent increase overall in Group B offenses, like drunkenness, DUIs, and liquor-law violations.

Most significant was the 60.9% increase in DUIs from 2016 to 2017.

In most cases, the study shows that victims knew their offender in some way before the crime was committed.

In fact, 65.7 percent of all victims reportedly knew their offender, usually as an acquaintance rather than an intimate relationship. Only 10.2 percent reported that their assailant was a stranger.

In cases where the victim knew their offender, simple assaults were the most frequently reported offenses. In all simple assault reports, 74.2 percent of victims knew their attackers. Acquaintances of victims also make up 58.2 percent of offenders in all reported sex offenses.

The study also found that victims of Group A offenses mostly identified as white. The largest group of reported victims, white men, accounted for 47.6 percent of all reported victims.

Females of all/unknown races made up 51.4 percent of all reported victims.

The study also found that African Americans were reportedly victimized two times less than white students.

Most offenders also identified as white, accounting for 30.1 percent of known offenders. African American offenders accounted for 29 percent of the total.

In 39.2 percent of all crimes reported, nothing is known about the offender.

