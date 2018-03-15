Music City prepping for big weekend of basketball, beer

Countless beers sold, Honky Tonks blasting, and to top it off, Saint Paddy’s Day is this weekend.

With the NCAA Tournament in town, it's going to be a weekend to remember in Nashville.

At Fleet Street Pub, with its English-meets-Irish flare, is Nashvillians and guests will bypass Broadway this weekend and head straight to Printers Alley.

“We are in there getting our bangers mashed and preparing Shepherd’s Pie,” said Chef John Reddick.

If you're not into basketball, you can get into the Irish spirit by watching England v. Ireland rugby match at Fleet Street.

“It will all-hands-on-deck for sure,” Reddick said.

Down the road at Bridgestone Arena, it will be a different kind of crazy.

Broadway bars are busy prepping for both the St. Patrick's Day crowd and the rowdy basketball enthusiasts.

“It’s already a party, I can't imagine anything else," said a tourist. "It's already a wild party."

Music City Irish Fest will be at Public Square Park this year and features a full music lineup, that party will wrap up around 11 p.m. Crowds are expected to venture to the Honky Tonks to finish off the celebration.

If you party downtown, police want you to know they will hold a sobriety checkpoint on Fifth Avenue, just south of downtown.

The good news is the Davidson Co. Sheriff's Office will be offering sober rides home between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Second Avenue and Broadway.

Last year volunteers with the sheriff's department drove home nearly 200 people.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.