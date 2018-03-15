I-Team: Sports Authority unaware its money was spent on soccer stadium design

Yes, it's really happening. For one day only, Murfreesboro's brand new bridge will be called "Bridgey McBridgeface."More >>
Countless beers sold, honky tonks blasting, and to top it off, Saint Paddy's Day is this weekend. With the NCAA Tournament in town, it's going to be a weekend to remember in Nashville.
According to a new report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, crime has declined slightly on college campuses. The TBI's "Crime on Campus" report shows that overall reported crimes have decreased by 2.8 percent from 2016 to 2017.
Former Director of the Drug Court Foundation is facing federal charges for her part in an embezzlement scheme with former judge Casey Moreland to pocket thousands of dollars in cash that she collected from people in drug and alcohol treatment.
The News4 I-Team has learned that thousands of dollars spent designing a professional soccer stadium came out of an account at the Sports Authority – but its board and staff didn't know it until the I-Team told them.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Thursday that it is seeking volunteers to participate in a study for a potential bird flu vaccine. VUMC is looking for healthy adults from ages 19 to 64 who have not been vaccinated this year.
For many, it was part of their childhood. Now, Toys 'R' Us has announced its closing or selling its 735 stores, a move that'll impact 30,000 employees. On Thursday, a longtime local toy store owner talked about what's happening to Toys 'R' Us and why you've got to work hard to sell toys in 2018.
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry's final weeks in the mayor's office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.
Admiral Schofield had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Tennessee advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 73-47 win over Wright State with coach Rick Barnes back in familiar territory Thursday.
Nashville radio listeners are waiting to find out how a radio conglomerate iHeartMedia's bankruptcy filing will impact their favorite stations. There are about 21 stations owned by the company, including seven radio stations in Nashville, such as Big 98, 107.5 The River and 101.1 The Beat.
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.
Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry's final weeks in the mayor's office, including one's instructing staffers to save photos on Sgt. Forrest's phone and recommending his daughter for a prestigious leadership program.
Officers responded to the townhome in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road after learning Matthew Luther McGinnis was believed to be inside.
Matthew Luther McGinnis allegedly shot his girlfriend, Nicole Lee Stephens, on Monday night.
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.
The Broward Sheriff's Office has released 27 minutes of footage from outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the afternoon of the Valentine's Day massacre.
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or "As Seen On TV" products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.
Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr. has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage according to Page Six and TMZ.
Officials say a 15-year-old boy with disabilities was killed in a trailer fire in Hickman County.
