Vanderbilt Medical Center seeks volunteers for bird flu vaccine study

Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Thursday that it is seeking volunteers to participate in a study for a potential bird flu vaccine.

VUMC is looking for healthy adults from ages 19 to 64 who have not been vaccinated this year.

According to a news release from VUMC, bird flu epidemics have hit China since the first outbreak in 2013. Although no cases have ever been reported in the United States, the illness has proven to be very deadly in China- 39 percent of those infected died.

“As we see every year with seasonal flu and periodically with bird flu, influenza is constantly changing. Our job is to stay one step ahead of it,” said Buddy Creech, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program. Creech is the principle investigator for the VUMC trial.

According to the news release, several vaccines have been developed over the years to battle bird flu, but the virus constantly changes, and so must the vaccine.

The study at VUMC will test the A/H7N9 vaccine developed by Sanofi Pasteur.

Anyone interested in learning more about the VUMC trial should contact the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program via email at vaccineresearch@vanderbilt.edu.