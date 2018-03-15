Drug court employee federally charged in embezzlement scheme with former judge Casey Moreland

An FBI informant who testified against former Nashville judge Casey Moreland will now face federal charges of her own, court document show.

Nan Casey, a former employee of the Davidson Co. General Drug Court, was charged with embezzlement and attempting to destroy financial records were by the U.S. Attorney General's Office on Thursday.

Casey used to work side-by-side with Moreland when he was running the drug court, but became a wired informant with the FBI. She testified against Moreland in federal court on March 7 for the same incident.

The News4 I-Team obtained the series of secret recordings taken by the FBI that were played in court revealing Casey's communication with Moreland regarding a scheme between them to pocket thousands of dollars in cash that she collected from people in drug and alcohol treatment.

Casey told the FBI that she gave half of the money to Casey Moreland, leaving it in a plain, white envelope on his desk in the courthouse. She said they often took in $8,000 a month.

In court documents filed Thursday, accused Casey of "knowingly and unlawfully combine, conspire, confederate and agree together and with each other to embezzle, steal, obtain by fraud, and without authority knowingly convert property worth at least $5,000" from people in the drug court.

The court documents continue, saying the "object and purpose of their conspiracy for the defendant and others" was to "enrich themselves by embezzling, misappropriating, and converting to their personal use money intended for the Davidson Co. Drug Court Foundation...that they were not entitled."

Casey began work at the Drug Treatment Court in 2003 and served as the director of the Court Foundation Center from 2012 to 2018.

She and Moreland's alleged fraud occurred from Dec. 2016 to Dec. 2017. Casey allegedly destroyed records of the fraud between Feb. 1 and March 1, 2017.

Casey faces one count of "conspiracy to commit an offense" and one count of "destruction, alteration, or falsification of records." If convicted, she could face up to 25 years in federal prison and $500,000 in fines.

Prosecutors have already charged Moreland with tampering with a witness" and destroying evidence.

