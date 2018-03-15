Emails show Barry asked staff to transfer photos from ex-bodyguard's phone

Never-before-seen emails tell a story about Megan Barry’s final weeks in the mayor’s office.

Last month the Metro Clerk’s Office told the I-Team that our records request involving all communications between the former mayor and her bodyguard would not be available until April 27, 2018.

But one week after Megan Barry resigned and the TBI ended its investigation, the office released thousands of emails.

Metro Clerk Elizabeth Waites denied the release of the records was linked to the timing of Barry’s resignation or the end of the TBI investigation.

Some of those emails were sent to and from Barry around the same time she publicly admitted to having an affair with her former head of security, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

Barry sent an email to two staffers on January 17, the same day Forrest announced his retirement from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“Please work with Rob to download the pictures he has on his phone onto a stick for me,” Barry wrote. “He’s taken tons of photos since I came into office and I want to make sure we are capturing.”

The email raises questions over what else Forrest’s phone contained. A month later, that same device became evidence in a TBI investigation.

A warrant detailed how nude photos, presumably of Barry, were deleted from Forrest’s phone. The pictures were snapped on out-of-town trips attended by only Barry and Forrest.

Last month Barry denied any knowledge of the photos.

“I am furious as you might imagine today when I learned there might be photos of me,” the former mayor said. “If they exist, they were taken without my knowledge and without my consent.”

The TBI closed its investigation after Barry resigned last week.

Today Barry’s attorney, Jerry Martin, did not respond to questions about her request to transfer Forrest’s photos.

But according to former spokesman Sean Braisted, it never happened.

Braisted was one of the employees Barry asked to download the photos. Braisted said he never figured out how to transfer the photos from Forrest’s phone.

The former spokesman said, to his knowledge, no one in the mayor’s office has ever seen the nude photos and he only learned of their existence when the affidavit became public.

Emails also allude to a recommendation the former mayor made on behalf of Forrest’s daughter.

Barry previously denied accusations of nepotism after the I-Team learned she helped Forrest’s daughter get a job at Metro Legal in 2016.

“Do you feel it was inappropriate to recommend Sgt. Forrest's daughter for the job for Metro Legal, effectively creating the position?” asked reporter Alanna Autler in February.

“The young woman who you were talking about was fully qualified to do this job,” Barry said. "She had worked in Metro, she had interned in Metro, and I think it's really unfair that there is anything being said about her. She was absolutely qualified for this job and she got it because of her qualifications."

Newly-released emails show that’s not the only time Barry vouched for Forrest’s daughter, Macy Amos.

In February 2017, Barry recommended Amos for a spot in an esteemed national leadership program hosted by the Governing Institute. The program boasts some of the nation’s top leaders. The list includes mayors, state senators and state representatives.

Macy Amos, Forrest’s daughter, is also a member of the program.

Barry sent Amos’ resume to the director, writing, “Macy is an accomplished young woman and should be an excellent addition.”

The director replied to say, “Thank you for the wonderful nomination.”

Amos was given a spot in the program for 2018.

The I-Team reached out to Barry’s attorney to ask whether Amos received special treatment because of the extramarital affair.

Attorney Jerry Martin did not respond by deadline.

