Longtime local toy store owner weighs in on Toys 'R' Us closures, online retailer competition

For many, it was part of their childhood. Now, Toys 'R' Us has announced its closing or selling its 735 stores, a move that'll impact 30,000 employees. The company says gift cards will be honored for the next 30 days. Thursday, a longtime local toy store owner talked about what's happening to Toys 'R' Us and why you've got to work hard to sell toys in 2018.



"Crazy cat lady action figure with the cats," laughed Powell Phillips, holding up a package.

Phillips said variety with both mass market and specialty items is what's kept his family's Phillips Toy Mart going for 70 years.

One shelf is lined with stuffed cheeseburgers, hot dogs, octopus and pineapples. Bears come in stuffed, gummy and Russian nesting doll.

In 70 years, the place has seen a lot of trends.



"They would sell six-foot stacks of hula hoops in a weekend," said Phillips, thinking back to the era when his father ran the store.

The place has also seen its share of changes in the toy store business.



"In today's world their footprint is just too big overhead-wise and for a building that size," said Phillips, referring to Toys 'R' Us. "A lot of that is because the margins are being taken away by the internet."

Toys 'R' Us was long known to be in debt, while Phillips said the competition with online retailers has been felt by everyone.



"That's who's hurting most brick and mortar stores, because they don't have the overhead we have," he said. "They can move faster on a lot of products. Our business tapered off for four or five years, and then it flattened out a year or two ago. Now, it's going up again."

Phillips said he'll be curious to see what the Toys 'R' Us news means for companies like Mattel and Hasbro.



"Those manufacturers are going to be forced to go into more mom and pops to get their product out there," he said.

Phillips believes his store's still going strong because of the experience of coming there. He said an example of a traffic builder is the yearly live-bunny display at Easter. Phillips said in a constantly changing industry, they're doing what they can to keep the glowing reviews.



"These green wheels are cool," said one child, happily holding up a toy truck.



"This is so cool," agreed another, holding a red truck.



"You see a lot of smiles on kids' faces which is awfully nice," said Phillips.

