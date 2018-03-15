Franklin Special School District looking for Pre-K peer role models

Franklin Special School District is looking for preschoolers that can serve as positive role models for other kids their age.

They are looking for Pre-K buddies to partner with students with and without developmental delays.

Peer role models will help their partners "demonstrate appropriate communication and behavior skills and help students with disabilities grow in both character development and socialization through cooperative play."

"Research shows that this type of school setting provides typically developing children an opportunity to interact with same age children who are receiving specialized instruction in a language-rich, developmentally appropriate environment.," FSSD said.

FSSD has five special education preschool classes and each can have up to four peer role models per class.

Tuition for peer role models is $300/month, and parents are responsible for transportation to and from school.

All schools are in-session for six hours Monday through Friday. Some locations provide after-school programs.

Any applicants must be four-years-old by Sept. 30 and reside in the Franklin Special School District. Applications are due by April 5, 2018.

For more information or to apply, click here.

