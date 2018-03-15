iHeartMedia's bankruptcy won't impact Nashville-based stations, for now

Nashville radio listeners are waiting to find out how a radio conglomerate iHeartMedia's bankruptcy filing will impact their favorite stations.

The company owns "850+ stations" across the country, including seven radio stations in Nashville, such as Big 98, 107.5 The River, 105.9 The Rock and 101.1 The Beat. A popular country music program owned by iHeart, The Bobby Bones Show, is also based out of Nashville.

It's unclear how the bankruptcy filing will impact Nashville-based employees and listeners long-term.

iHeartMedia told employees nothing is changing and they will still get paid, but the company has a crippling debt of more than $20 billion.

The company filed for bankruptcy Wednesday to cut that in half and stay in business for now. Revenue has been falling after facing competition from streaming services like Spotify and Pandora.

"I think that's a sign of the times," said Dale Armitage, a Nashville visitor. "I think everybody's going digital. I know some of the bigger retailers have even stopped carrying CDs, so I think that's a sign of the times."

Nashville's iHeartMedia station offices are located on Music Row. Local radio listeners told News4 what they think about the buy-out plan.

"It sounds like a huge loss because I do love the radio," said Rachel Herman of Nashville. "I love listening to Spotify when I'm not in a town that I know, but I do love listening to the radio, so I kind of feel bad."

The company told employees that listeners won't notice any changes to what's on the radio, but the company will have to restructure to pay back what it owes.

It's unclear what it could look like long term, so far, iHeartMedia said it's business as usual.

