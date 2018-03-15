Nashville included as official candidate for 2026 FIFA World Cup bid

In less than 10 years, part of the biggest soccer tournament in the world could take place in Nashville.

In a United Bid for the games, Nashville is one of 23 "official Candidate Host Cities" across the U.S., Canada and Mexico picked to host games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That means, if the bid is chosen, Nashville will host at least one game at Nissan Stadium.

“The World Cup is as big as sporting events get,” Mayor David Briley said. “Nashville will be proud to host soccer teams, fans, and media from around the world in 2026."

Nashville was chosen alongside the largest cities in the U.S., including New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

"This announcement proves once again that Nashville is a diverse and welcoming place where soccer is thriving," Briley said. "We’ll be ready for our turn on the sport’s biggest stage in eight years. Thank you to everyone in the city who has worked so hard to put this plan together.”

Becuase all three countries are part of the United Bid, it will require no new stadiums to be built in any of the cities.

The group estimates their bid would sell an estimated 5.8 million tickets, generating $2.1 billion in revenue.

Here's the full list of cities chosen in the United Bid:

United States:

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Washington D.C.

Canada:

Edmonton

Montréal

Toronto

Mexico:

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.