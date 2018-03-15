Preds Forward Calle Jarnkrok out the rest of the season - WSMV News 4

The Western Conference Championship banner is raised prior to the Predators' game against Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger) The Western Conference Championship banner is raised prior to the Predators' game against Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)
The Nashville Predators confirmed Thursday that forward Calle Jarnkrok will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to an upper body injury.

The Predators said that Jarnkrok was injured in Tuesday's game against Winnipeg. Jornkrok scored 16 goals and racked up 35 points in 68 games this season.

The Predators start a three-game road trip tonight with a game against Arizona. Puck drops at 9:00 p.m.

