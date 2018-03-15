Vanderbilt Children's Hospital honors Dierks Bentley

Country star Dierks Bently was honored by the hospital on Thursday. (WSMV)

There was some major star power Thursday morning at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

The hospital has created a Walk of Champions, and the first star honors country music's Dierks Bentley.

Bentley has raised millions of dollars through his concerts and motorcycle rides for the hospital.

With the upcoming three-floor expansion opening soon, Vanderbilt will become one of the largest children's hospitals in the U.S.

