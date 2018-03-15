Vanderbilt Children's Hospital honors Dierks Bentley

The hospital has created a Walk of Champions, and the first star honors country music's Dierks Bentley.More >>
Jay-Z and Beyonce will be performing at Vanderbilt Stadium this summer, according to a news release.More >>
In anticipation of a new exhibit coming to Nashville, iconic statues are popping up all over the city.More >>
Despite stiff competition in one of the most unpredictable best picture races of recent memory, Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" took the top prize at Sunday's Academy Awards.More >>
Gibson maintains they are meeting all their obligations, but with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds and bank loans due in July, its a race against the clock.More >>
The Walt Disney Co. estimated Saturday the Marvel Comics superhero movie earned $75.8 million domestically for its opening Friday, the eighth biggest day in industry history.More >>
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >>
Rock musician Jack White wants to get rid of cell phones at his concerts. Concertgoers will have to lock their phone in a special magnetic pouch that remains locked during the show.More >>
It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood for Tom Hanks, who'll star as Mister Rogers in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend."More >>
Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.More >>
