Rob Forrest pays court-ordered restitution to Metro government

Rob Forrest, the former mayor's head of security, has paid his court-ordered restitution to Metro government, according to attorney David Raybin.

Raybin said a certified check for $45,000 was sent to Metro on Tuesday.

The attorney said Forrest is now on unsupervised probation for the balance of his supervision period, which is three years.

Forrest pleaded guilty to felony property theft last week following a sex scandal that rocked the city of Nashville.

Former mayor Megan Barry also pleaded guilty to felony theft. She paid $11,000 in restitution as part of her plea agreement with the district attorney's office.

Last month, Barry admitted to having an affair with Forrest, who led her security detail.

