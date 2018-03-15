Rob Forrest pays court-ordered restitution to Metro government

Officials say a 15-year-old boy with disabilities was killed in a trailer fire in Hickman County.More >>
The Nashville Predators confirmed Thursday that Forward Calle Jarnkrok will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to an upper body injury.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivered remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.More >>
The hospital has created a Walk of Champions, and the first star honors country music's Dierks Bentley.More >>
The blaze started around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Gibbs Lane.More >>
The attorney said Rob Forrest is now on unsupervised probation for the balance of his supervision period, which is three years.More >>
Officers responded to the townhome in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road after learning Matthew Luther McGinnis was believed to be inside.More >>
Antioch High School students held a peaceful protest Thursday morning after violence broke out Wednesday during what was supposed to be a protest for National Walk Out Day.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, Pike County Officer Scotty Hamilton was with Trooper Matt Martin conducting an investigation in the Hurricane Creek area when he was fatally shot on Tuesday night.More >>
Two days after an eastern Kentucky police officer was killed on the job, some state lawmakers have voted to greatly increase benefits for his widow.More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >>
Matthew Luther McGinnis allegedly shot his girlfriend, Nicole Lee Stephens, on Monday night.More >>
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.More >>
MNPS administrators are apologizing after several pictures of discolored biscuits served to students circulated on social media Tuesday. The pictures, taken during breakfast at McGavock High School, show egg biscuit sandwiches with green and brown spots on the bread.More >>
