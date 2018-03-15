Antioch High School holds second 'peaceful' protest after walkout turns violent

Students across the nation walked out of their classrooms Wednesday morning in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.

Students across the nation walked out of their classrooms Wednesday morning in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.

While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.

While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.

A video posted on Facebook shows a group of Antioch High School students tearing down an American flag. (Photo: Meylin Zavala via Facebook)

A video posted on Facebook shows a group of Antioch High School students tearing down an American flag. (Photo: Meylin Zavala via Facebook)

Antioch High School students held a peaceful protest Thursday morning after violence broke out Wednesday during what was supposed to be a protest for National Walk Out Day.

The band played the national anthem Thursday as students raised the flags back up that were torn down during the violent protest. Students also observed a moment of silence for the 17 victims killed in Parkland, FL.

Antioch High School received a lot of backlash after videos circulated on social media showing students taking down the American flag and fighting inside the hallways during Wednesday's protest.

Antioch High School senior Fares Ali is frustrated that the violence overshadowed what was supposed to be a protest pushing for tougher gun laws and a time to honor the Parkland victims.

"The videos that circulated on social media simply got the handful of kids who decided to act and make the incorrect choices. They didn't get the students that were standing with signs and actually want to be a part of the protest," Ali said.

Ahead of the rallies, Metro Schools clearly outlined the rules for students, which included staying on school property. At many campuses across Nashville, the district help students organize speakers and other special events for the walk-out.

Across the nation, students walked of their classrooms at 10 a.m. and gathered for 17 minutes of silence to honor each person killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

Parent Joseph Reed says he's discouraged by Wednesday's events.

"What this was supposed to be is a memorial to the 17 kids who lost their lives in Parkland, and I just can't believe those 17 kids. If they could look at the situation today at Antioch High School, that they would be okay with violent behavior," said Reed.

The Antioch High School principal planned Thursday's protest. It was not open to the entire school.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.