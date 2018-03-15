After officer's death, Kentucky seeks to increase benefits

Officials say a 15-year-old boy with disabilities was killed in a trailer fire in Hickman County.More >>
The Nashville Predators confirmed Thursday that Forward Calle Jarnkrok will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to an upper body injury.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivered remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.More >>
The hospital has created a Walk of Champions, and the first star honors country music's Dierks Bentley.More >>
The blaze started around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Gibbs Lane.More >>
The attorney said Rob Forrest is now on unsupervised probation for the balance of his supervision period, which is three years.More >>
Officers responded to the townhome in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road after learning Matthew Luther McGinnis was believed to be inside.More >>
Antioch High School students held a peaceful protest Thursday morning after violence broke out Wednesday during what was supposed to be a protest for National Walk Out Day.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, Pike County Officer Scotty Hamilton was with Trooper Matt Martin conducting an investigation in the Hurricane Creek area when he was fatally shot on Tuesday night.More >>
Two days after an eastern Kentucky police officer was killed on the job, some state lawmakers have voted to greatly increase benefits for his widow.More >>
