Man accused of killing girlfriend dies after officer-involved shooting

Matthew McGinnis is accused of killing his girlfriend. (Source: MNPD)

The TBI is investigating after a murder suspect died during a standoff and officer-involved shooting in Antioch.

Officers responded to the townhome in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road after learning Matthew Luther McGinnis was believed to be inside.

McGinnis, 35, was wanted for allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend and moving her body to a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive on Monday. The woman's son found her body after reporting her missing earlier in the day.

On Thursday morning, several members of a SWAT team went inside the townhome and found McGinnis inside a bedroom.

Don Aaron, the spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said McGinnis had a gun raised to his head when the officers went inside the room.

According to officials, McGinnis shot himself in the head simultaneously as a SWAT officer opened fire after seeing McGinnis' elbow flinch.

McGinnis died at the scene, according to Aaron.

