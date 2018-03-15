MTSU head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis leaving for Ole Miss

MTSU men's basketball coach Kermit Davis will be heading to Ole Miss after 16 seasons.

Davis will formally begin his new role after MTSU's run in the National Invitation Tournament.

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately. The university will be using a search firm to assist with the process.

"We take great pride in the hard work and enormous contributions by Coach Davis toward the progress and success of our university," said President Sidney A. McPhee in a statement. "He has led student athletes to victory on the court and in the classroom. He has raised the national profile and brand of our university."

Davis is the all-time wins leader at MTSU with a 332-187 record. He has been honored as the league's Coach of the Year four times.

During the team's five years in Conference USA, the Blue Raiders have won or shared three regular-season titles. They clinched conference tournament wins in 2016 and 2017.

"It has been an incredible experience for me personally and professionally working with Kermit (Davis) the past 13 years," said Director of Athletics Chris Massaro in a statement. "There have been some watershed moments that will always be embedded in our school's history during his time as head coach of the Blue Raiders.

MTSU will play the Louisville Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Louisville.

