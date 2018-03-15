Man killed in overnight house fire in Gallatin - WSMV News 4

Man killed in overnight house fire in Gallatin

A man was killed in the fire on Gibbs Lane.
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Officials have confirmed a man was killed in a house fire in Gallatin overnight.

The blaze started around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Gibbs Lane.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities at this time.

