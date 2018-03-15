1 killed in overnight house fire in Gallatin

Officers responded to the townhome in the 1300 block of Rural Hill Road after learning Matthew Luther McGinnis was believed to be inside.More >>
MTSU men's basketball coach Kermit Davis will be heading to Ole Miss after 16 seasons.More >>
Officials say a 15-year-old boy with disabilities was killed in a trailer fire in Hickman County.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivered remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.More >>
Officials have confirmed at least one person was killed in a fire in Gallatin overnight.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
Officials have been warning drivers about leaving their keys behind in their cars, and they have video evidence to prove why it's so risky.More >>
Crippled by falling revenue and piles of debt, radio conglomerate iHeartMedia has filed for bankruptcy.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, Pike County Officer Scotty Hamilton was with Trooper Matt Martin conducting an investigation on Hurricane Creek when he was fatally shot.More >>
Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing his gun during a road rage incident in Madison.More >>
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >>
Matthew Luther McGinnis allegedly shot his girlfriend, Nicole Lee Stephens, on Monday night.More >>
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.More >>
MNPS administrators are apologizing after several pictures of discolored biscuits served to students circulated on social media Tuesday. The pictures, taken during breakfast at McGavock High School, show egg biscuit sandwiches with green and brown spots on the bread.More >>
