Suspect caught on camera stealing car from Mt. Juliet gas station

Officials have been warning drivers about leaving their keys behind in their cars, and they have video evidence to prove why it's so risky.

In less than a minute, a man was able to jump into a car and steal it at a gas station in Mt. Juliet on Sunday night.

Police say the driver left his vehicle running when he went into the Shell convenience store on Lebanon Road.

The stolen car was later used in a shooting in Nashville on Monday.

Right now, police are still searching for the suspect, but they have recovered the stolen car.

Anyone with any information about those responsible for this crime are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.