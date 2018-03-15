15-year-old teen with disabilities killed in Hickman County fire - WSMV News 4

15-year-old teen with disabilities killed in Hickman County fire

The deadly trailer fire happened in Lyles. (WSMV) The deadly trailer fire happened in Lyles. (WSMV)
LYLES, TN (WSMV) -

Officials say a 15-year-old boy with disabilities was killed in a trailer fire in Hickman County.

The mobile home is on Bobby Drive in the Lyles community.

