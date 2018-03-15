Police: Suspect admitted to firing weapon during road rage incident on Facebook

Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing his gun during a road rage incident in Madison.

According to the arrest report, Lazarus Williams chased the victim down Due West Avenue on Monday.

At some point during the encounter, Williams fired a gunshot.

The victim was able to flag down a police officer, who found Williams at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike.

Williams allegedly got out of his car and ran away but was later arrested at a nearby Jack In the Box restaurant.

According to police, Williams posted a video on Facebook in which he admitted to shooting at the victim and throwing down the gun when he ran from police.

Williams, 21, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

