Vanderbilt grants releases for reserve guards Willis, Austin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has granted releases to reserve guards Payton Willis and Larry Austin Jr., freeing up a couple scholarships for coach Bryce Drew.

Basketball spokesman Andy Boggs confirmed a report Wednesday that both players had been granted releases.

A sophomore, Willis started 16 of his 66 games with the Commodores, and he averaged 5.1 points and 1.4 assists this season.

Austin averaged 2.5 points and 1 assist in 23 games this season for Vanderbilt after transferring from Xavier. Austin is on track to graduate in May, making him eligible to play elsewhere immediately as a graduate transfer.

Vanderbilt's 2018 recruiting class currently is rated eighth nationally by Rivals.com with Drew among those hoping to sign guard Romeo Langford who has yet to commit.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.