Tennessee lawmakers revive child marriage ban proposal

Officials have been warning drivers about leaving their keys behind in their cars, and they have video evidence to prove why it's so risky.More >>
Officials are investigating a deadly house fire in Hickman County. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
Crippled by falling revenue and piles of debt, radio conglomerate iHeartMedia has filed for bankruptcy.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be speaking to the International Association of Chiefs of Police on Thursday.More >>
According to Kentucky State Police, Pike County Officer Scotty Hamilton was with Trooper Matt Martin conducting an investigation on Hurricane Creek when he was fatally shot.More >>
Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing his gun during a road rage incident in Madison.More >>
Released emails say a Tennessee high school principal did not know there was more than "one victim" until nearly four months after a freshman was sexually assaulted with a pool cue and three others were attacked.More >>
Matthew Luther McGinnis allegedly shot his girlfriend, Nicole Lee Stephens, on Monday night.More >>
A Republican-led Tennessee House panel has revived legislation to ban child marriage.More >>
Stray puppies with shaky futures are putting their cute to use inside the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville. The ladies in red, all inmates, are saving their lives while trying to change there own.More >>
