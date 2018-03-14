Second Chances puppy program changing lives, saving others - WSMV News 4

Second Chances puppy program changing lives, saving others

NASHVILLE, TN

Stray puppies with shaky futures are putting their cute to use inside the Tennessee Prison for Women in Nashville. 

The ladies in red, all inmates, are saving their lives while trying to change there own.

"My dog's name is Kitty," Megan Jackson said. "He's absolutely adorable."

Like all the women, Megan Jackson lives with her pup in her cell all day, every day. 

She's it's mom, like many of these women will be again to human children when they're released in a few months.

"This kind of gives you that love that you need when you get out," said Marisol Alvarado. 

Alvarado is learning responsibility. She's a mom, and like babies, puppies aren't always perfect.

"It's hard because sometimes the puppies are crying, and they break my heart when I think of them as babies," Alvarado said. 

Sheriff Daron Hall is confident the Second Chances Puppy Program is working.

"You can't help it," Hall said. "If you watch the puppies and the women engage, you see they both benefit from it, and it's tremendous."

