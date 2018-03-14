Why don't Metro officers have cell phones for police work?

Metro Police say cellphones are a basic tool they need to do their jobs, and yet, they don't have them.

Police say because their job is to keep people safe, they need cell phones. They believe this is an issue that everyone should care about.

Around town, News4 Reporter Carley Gordon couldn't find a single person who though Metro Police officers should have city-issued cell phones.

"I think they should," Terrell Bell said. "I just figured it would be an expense of the government."

In fact, most people we talked to were surprised to hear they don't already have them.

"It's needed, I mean, we don't have pagers anymore," said another local. "When you asked me that, I was so confused. I'm like, "don't they have cell phones?"

Here's the reality: anyone in Metro Police that ranks as a lieutenant or higher has a city-issued cellphone. All other police officers, with a few exceptions, do not.

President of the Tennessee Fraternal Order of Police James Smallwood says that's not right.

"Cell phones are a priority for policing today," Smallwood said. "It's a big tool they need to have to do their job efficiently."

The FOP urges officers not to use their personal cell phones for work because it opens them up to searches and seizures.

But in the world we live in, Smallwood say's that's not possible, so officers end up using their own phones anyway.

"Because its a necessity, they can't get around and do their jobs efficiently," he said.

Smallwood says they've been asking for phones for over a year now.

Officials with the Metro Police Dept. told News4 there's a possibility that the new body-camera program might include cell phones for officers.

Otherwise, any extra funding they ask the mayor for has to fit into one of four categories -- and cell phones don't fit into any of them.

