Green biscuits served accidentally at McGavock High School

MNPS administrators are apologizing after several pictures of discolored biscuits served to students circulated on social media Tuesday.

The pictures, taken during breakfast at McGavock High School, show egg biscuit sandwiches with green and brown spots on the bread.

MNPS Executive Director of Nutrition Services Spencer Taylor told News 4 the food is safe to eat.

"We care about our students. We care about our customers," he said. " We definitely don't want our students to consume anything that's inferior. It was not a product that we should have served."

McGavock freshman Kaitlyn Taubee said she will no longer eat any meals from the cafeteria.

“It makes me not want to do it,” she told News4. “And it makes me feel bad for the kids who have to eat it.”

Taylor said the discoloration was caused by a chemical reaction when the egg and biscuit were cooked together.

Cafeteria staff has been reminded to cook them separately.

