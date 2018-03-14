Green biscuits served accidentally at McGavock High School

Metro Police say cellphones are a basic tool they need to do their jobs, and yet, they don't have them.More >>
Metro Police say cellphones are a basic tool they need to do their jobs, and yet, they don't have them.More >>
While some officials claim the Two Farms development slated for over 2,000 acres in Thompson Station is a great moment of progress for the area, many neighbors are fighting it every step of the way.More >>
While some officials claim the Two Farms development slated for over 2,000 acres in Thompson Station is a great moment of progress for the area, many neighbors are fighting it every step of the way.More >>
Questions the News4 I-Team raised about spending at the Fairgrounds are getting results. On Wednesday, the contractor in charge of the project, Larry Atema, told the Fair Board the funds will be “reclassified.” The I-Team’s Nancy Amons asked if that means the Fairgrounds gets its money back.More >>
Questions the News4 I-Team raised about spending at the Fairgrounds are getting results. On Wednesday, the contractor in charge of the project, Larry Atema, told the Fair Board the funds will be “reclassified.” The I-Team’s Nancy Amons asked if that means the Fairgrounds gets its money back.More >>
MNPS administrators are apologizing after several pictures of discolored biscuits served to students circulated on social media Tuesday. The pictures, taken during breakfast at McGavock High School, show egg biscuit sandwiches with green and brown spots on the bread.More >>
MNPS administrators are apologizing after several pictures of discolored biscuits served to students circulated on social media Tuesday. The pictures, taken during breakfast at McGavock High School, show egg biscuit sandwiches with green and brown spots on the bread.More >>
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released its report on the use of corporal punishment statewide.More >>
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released its report on the use of corporal punishment statewide.More >>
A Murfreesboro home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say one firefighter was transported to the hospital for injuries related to heat exhaustion.More >>
A Murfreesboro home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say one firefighter was transported to the hospital for injuries related to heat exhaustion.More >>
It is no secret, Middle Tennessee has a pothole problem. On average, TDOT gets anywhere from 50 to 70 calls or emails each day. Most of them are about potholes on I-440.More >>
It is no secret, Middle Tennessee has a pothole problem. On average, TDOT gets anywhere from 50 to 70 calls or emails each day. Most of them are about potholes on I-440.More >>
FedEx says it is investing more than $1 billion to modernize its Tennessee hub, in a move the shipping giant says will improve its efficiency and reliability as it delivers packages throughout the world.More >>
FedEx says it is investing more than $1 billion to modernize its Tennessee hub, in a move the shipping giant says will improve its efficiency and reliability as it delivers packages throughout the world.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are searching for a man who killed his girlfriend. Matthew Luther McGinnis, 35, shot his girlfriend Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, on Monday night.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are searching for a man who killed his girlfriend. Matthew Luther McGinnis, 35, shot his girlfriend Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, on Monday night.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
Republican candidate Shane Reeves has won the District 14 State Senate election in a landslide victory over Democratic candidate Gayle Jordan.More >>
Republican candidate Shane Reeves has won the District 14 State Senate election in a landslide victory over Democratic candidate Gayle Jordan.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
While most Mid-state student walk-outs advocating for gun policy changes were peaceful and productive, videos have surfaced on social media of some Mid-state students perpetrating violence.More >>
Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s short-term rental property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.More >>
Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s short-term rental property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
Students across the nation walked out of their classrooms Wednesday morning in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
Students across the nation walked out of their classrooms Wednesday morning in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families. The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.More >>
Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families. The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.More >>
Which cities are the fattest?More >>
Which cities are the fattest?More >>