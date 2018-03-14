Murfreesboro home a total loss after fire; 1 firefighter recovering from minor injuries

A Murfreesboro home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Rutherford Co. Fire and EMS, the Almaville Volunteer Fire Dept., Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Murfreesboro Fire all responded to the house fire on Valley Bend Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say one firefighter was transported to the hospital for injuries related to heat exhaustion.

“We have a report of one minor injury to a firefighter," said Rutherford Co. Fire Captain John Ingle. "He is expected to recover. No injuries to the residents."

There was one person in the home at the time of the fire. They were alerted by the family's pet and escaped the home without injury.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

