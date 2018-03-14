As Two Farms development in Thompson's Station takes another step, neighbors voice concerns

A major development in Williamson County is one step closer to being built.

While some officials claim this is a great moment of progress for the area, many neighbors are fighting it every step of the way.

"Slow! Slow!" Mark Darcy said, walking a horse to a fenced-in field in front of his house.

Darcy runs a small horse boarding business in Thompson Station.

"It's mostly older horses that need some care, medication, and therapy, sometimes," Darcy said.

There couldn't be a place more perfect for it.

"I get used to the quiet out here," Darcy said, looking out over the acres in front of him from his front porch. "I love it, especially after it snows. It's beautiful out here after it snows. It's the kind of lifestyle I enjoy."

Darcy fears it's not the kind of lifestyle that will continue in his community.

Two Farms, a development proposed for the Coleman Road and West Harpeth Road-area, would bring 1,180 housing units with retail and a Tiger Woods-designed golf course --

and that's just in the first phase of the project.

"It's supposed to be one house per five acres, and all that's been changed with the Two Farms development proposal," Darcy said, referring to the land where he's lived for 11 years.

Wednesday night, the Thompson's Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved rezoning even more land from the county for development, bring the total area to more than 2,000 rezoned acres.

County Commissioner Todd Kaestner said he's heard from literally hundreds of people against Two Farms. Signs against the development are posted all around the area.

Kaestner said practically all the neighbors are unhappy, complaining the development will take away the appeal of living in the area. He said there are many traffic concerns and constituents feel they never had a voice in the matter.

"There's just not the infrastructure for it," Darcy said. "If there's truly 3,000 to 5,000 additional cars on these roads after this thing's developed, there's going to have to be a road widening and everything related to that. There's a lot of issues about police and fire being able to respond when these new developments come in."

Thompson's Station Mayor Cory Napier told News4 traffic studies will be conducted to see what's needed.

Napier said the project's main contractor, Beacon Land Development, has earmarked land for schools and police and fire halls and will handle an on-site sewer solution.

Napier said they're doing everything at the highest quality and want this to be a jewel for the area.

"It's valuable farmland," Darcy said. "It could still easily be farmed. It doesn't all have to be developed."

Darcy said he knows development is inevitable but he doesn't want this plan for the land.

"It's a rich resource, not just for the natural resources here, but the people that live here," he said. "What we want out here is the land preserved as much as possible and a sustainable model for everybody."

