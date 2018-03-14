Police searching for man who murdered his girlfriend - WSMV News 4

Police searching for man who murdered his girlfriend

Posted: Updated:
Matthew McGinnis (Source: MNPD) Matthew McGinnis (Source: MNPD)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Madison precinct detectives are searching for a man who killed his girlfriend.

Matthew Luther McGinnis, 35, shot his girlfriend Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, on Monday night. After searching McGinnis' home on Rural Hill Road, police believe that McGinnis shot Stephens in his bedroom before taking her to the shed behind her home on Sussex Drive.

Stephens' son found her body on Monday. He had reported her missing earlier that day.

Police say McGinnis is currently at large and officers are actively searching for him. A murder warrant was issued for McGinnis on Wednesday. 

Anyone who has seen McGinnis or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.