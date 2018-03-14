Police searching for man accused of killing girlfriend

Madison precinct detectives are searching for a man who is accused of killing his girlfriend.

Matthew Luther McGinnis allegedly shot his girlfriend, Nicole Lee Stephens, on Monday night. After searching McGinnis' home on Rural Hill Road, police believe that McGinnis shot Stephens in his bedroom before taking her to the shed behind her home on Sussex Drive.

Stephens' son found her body on Monday. He had reported the 39-year-old woman missing earlier that day.

Police say McGinnis, 35, is currently at large and officers are actively searching for him. A murder warrant was issued for McGinnis on Wednesday.

Anyone who has seen McGinnis or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 615-862-8600.

