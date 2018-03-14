Police searching for Bellevue burglary suspects

Metro Police are working two identify two men involved in a Bellevue home burglary on Friday, March 9.

Officials said the victim noticed her back door was ajar when she arrived at her home on George Gaines Road.

She decided to go in the home. That's when she found a masked man lying on the floor of her bedroom.

When the victim screamed, the masked man jumped up and ran outside, fleeing in a Buick Century.

The victim managed to take a photo of the fleeing burglar and his accomplice, an older white man with gray/white facial hair.

Anyone who recognizes the passenger from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can also submit a tip online at nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward if the information leads police to an arrest.

