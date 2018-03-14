Asphalt plants opening soon spells relief for pothole problems

It is no secret, middle Tennessee has a pothole problem.
Each day, we dodge dozens of potholes out on the roads. In some cases, the repairs made do not stick. On some roads, a complete overhaul is needed.
On average TDOT gets anywhere from 50 to 70 calls or emails. Most of them are about potholes on I-440. There are many reason the pothole patches do not last a long time. A lot of it has to do with the kind of mix being put down.
TDOT and road crews have spent weeks making temporary repairs, using "cold" asphalt mix they have on hand. During the winter, asphalt plants are closed. That is why TDOT and road crews are having to use the cold asphalt mix they have on hand. The "cold mix" is used to patch potholes when temps remain below 40 degrees.
The cold mix" repairs are quick fixes and do not properly fill or seal a pothole, which means that damage to the asphalt will continue to occur.
Jamie Chambliss has seen it firsthand. “They’re not doing anything but pouring some loose rocks into a hole, and as the big trucks drive over it just splashes out everywhere,” she said.
With “hot mix” asphalt repairs, the pavement around a pothole is excavated. Then, it is filled in and sealed with hot asphalt that can only be used in warmer temperatures. This type of repair addresses the underlying problems that caused the pothole in the first place. It creates a better seal and lasts longer than a cold mix patch.
To the north, a stretch of Interstate 24 got some much needed repairs. The potholes and damage was so severe, temporary patches that look like a fresh coat of asphalt were put down in strips.
“They are repairing them,” said Clarksville resident Tiffany Depriest. “But every day it's a two hour delay going either way.”
TDOT says an 11 mile stretch of I-24 is scheduled to be resurfaced this year, and will be completed by the end of September.
Most of the work will be done at night, so they have to wait until later in the spring when temps are warmer to begin.
TDOT says some asphalt plants are already open. But that March is when most open for the season.
