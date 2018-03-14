FedEx investing $1 billion to modernize Tennessee hub

It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
Students across the nation walked out of their classrooms Wednesday morning in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
Students across the nation walked out of their classrooms Wednesday morning in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal keeping right guard Josh Kline off the free agent market.More >>
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal keeping right guard Josh Kline off the free agent market.More >>
FedEx says it is investing more than $1 billion to modernize its Tennessee hub, in a move the shipping giant says will improve its efficiency and reliability as it delivers packages throughout the world.More >>
FedEx says it is investing more than $1 billion to modernize its Tennessee hub, in a move the shipping giant says will improve its efficiency and reliability as it delivers packages throughout the world.More >>
A Tennessee panel has dismissed two campaign finance complaints against Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black in her gubernatorial bid.More >>
A Tennessee panel has dismissed two campaign finance complaints against Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black in her gubernatorial bid.More >>
The Manchester Police Department is investigating rumors of threats made toward the high school.More >>
The Manchester Police Department is investigating rumors of threats made toward the high school.More >>
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released its report on the use of corporal punishment statewide.More >>
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released its report on the use of corporal punishment statewide.More >>
Instructor Dr. John Johnson says that over the past 17 years he has watched veterans in wheelchairs stand again and stroke survivors regain movement in their limbs.More >>
Instructor Dr. John Johnson says that over the past 17 years he has watched veterans in wheelchairs stand again and stroke survivors regain movement in their limbs.More >>
A teen was injured after crashing into a school bus on Brick Church Pike in north Nashville.More >>
A teen was injured after crashing into a school bus on Brick Church Pike in north Nashville.More >>
NBC affiliate WLEX-TV confirms Officer Scott Hamilton was conducting an investigation when he was fatally shot.More >>
NBC affiliate WLEX-TV confirms Officer Scott Hamilton was conducting an investigation when he was fatally shot.More >>