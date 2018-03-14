Panel dismisses campaign finance complaints against Black

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee panel has dismissed two campaign finance complaints against Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black in her gubernatorial bid.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance dismissed complaints Wednesday that claim Black exceeded campaign contribution limits through donations from people and entities related to Tennessee trucking company Fitzgerald Glider Kits.

Linda Knight, a Black campaign attorney, called the allegations frivolous and baseless.

The registry delayed three complaints against Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell in her rival gubernatorial campaign until May.

They claim Harwell's political committee helped her campaign beyond legal limits and that she doesn't have the money to support a $3.1 million campaign self-loan.

A unanimous vote at the May meeting is needed to consider the complaints further. Registry member Hank Fincher said Wednesday he thought they should be dismissed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.