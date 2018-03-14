Manchester police investigating threat made toward high school

The Manchester Police Department is investigating rumors about threats being made toward the high school.

According to officials, the conversations took place during the school day and were taken out of context.

The police department says they have taken extra precautions and have assigned additional officers to all of the schools in the city.

"At this time, we don't anticipate any of these threats to be credible. We assure you that we are doing our due diligence regarding the safety of our students and our community," said the police department in a Facebook post.

