State releases report on corporal punishment in schools following I-Team investigation

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has released its report on the use of corporal punishment statewide.

The investigation found that students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher statewide rate than students without disabilities for two of the three most recent reporting years.

The report also found that for the schools that used corporal punishment for students with and without disabilities, about 80 percent used corporal punishment at a higher rate for students with disabilities in all three reporting years

This report comes 10 months after a News 4 I-Team investigation found students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate at 60-plus Midstate schools.

Click here to read the full report (PDF).

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.