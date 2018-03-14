Police identify suspected killer of Eastern KY police officer

John Russell Hall, 56, is wanted in connection with the shooting. (Source: KSP)

The search continues for the Eastern Kentucky man accused of killing a police officer on Tuesday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, Pike County Officer Scotty Hamilton was with Trooper Matt Martin conducting an investigation on Hurricane Creek when he was fatally shot.

The officers were conducting a criminal patrol when they saw a suspicious vehicle. After talking with the people inside the car, they separated while canvassing the area.

Shortly after separating, Martin heard gunshots being fired outside a nearby home. Martin tracked down Hamilton and realized he had been shot. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton had served with the Pikeville Police Department since 2006.

The suspected gunman, John Russell Hall, is from Pikeville. He is a 56-year-old white male who is 5'8" with green eyes and owns a 1990 Chevrolet Blazer.

Anyone who comes across Hall or his vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Grateful for the men and women who lay their lives on the line to protect ours both at night and by day...Please pray for the community of Pikeville, the local and state police officers involved and the family of the officer who was killed... https://t.co/98vH0qKK18 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 14, 2018

