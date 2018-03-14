Police arrest man wanted in connection with killing of KY office - WSMV News 4

Police arrest man wanted in connection with killing of KY officer

Officer Scotty Hamilton
John Russell Hall, 56, is wanted in connection with the shooting.
PIKEVILLE, KY (WSMV) -

Police have arrested the Eastern Kentucky man wanted in connection with the death of a police officer.

According to Kentucky State Police, Pike County Officer Scotty Hamilton was with Trooper Matt Martin conducting an investigation in the Hurricane Creek area when he was fatally shot on Tuesday night.

The officers were conducting a criminal patrol when they saw a suspicious vehicle. After talking with the people inside the car, they separated while canvassing the area.

Shortly after separating, Martin heard gunshots being fired outside a nearby home. Martin tracked down Hamilton and realized he had been shot. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton had served with the Pikeville Police Department since 2006.

Police had been searching for 55-year-old John Russell Hall in connection with the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning.

The Associated Press reports that Hall is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and will be questioned about the officer killing.

