Police arrest man wanted in connection with killing of KY officer

Two days after an eastern Kentucky police officer was killed on the job, some state lawmakers have voted to greatly increase benefits for his widow.

Officer Scott Hamilton was killed in the line of duty. (Source: NBC affiliate WLEX-TV)

John Russell Hall, 56, is wanted in connection with the shooting. (Source: KSP)

Police have arrested the Eastern Kentucky man wanted in connection with the death of a police officer.

According to Kentucky State Police, Pike County Officer Scotty Hamilton was with Trooper Matt Martin conducting an investigation in the Hurricane Creek area when he was fatally shot on Tuesday night.

The officers were conducting a criminal patrol when they saw a suspicious vehicle. After talking with the people inside the car, they separated while canvassing the area.

Shortly after separating, Martin heard gunshots being fired outside a nearby home. Martin tracked down Hamilton and realized he had been shot. Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton had served with the Pikeville Police Department since 2006.

Police had been searching for 55-year-old John Russell Hall in connection with the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning.

The Associated Press reports that Hall is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and will be questioned about the officer killing.

Grateful for the men and women who lay their lives on the line to protect ours both at night and by day...Please pray for the community of Pikeville, the local and state police officers involved and the family of the officer who was killed... https://t.co/98vH0qKK18 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 14, 2018

