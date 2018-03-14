Eastern Kentucky police officer killed in line of duty

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
It started around 2:30 p.m. at a house in the 3000 block of Lafayette Road.More >>
NBC affiliate WLEX-TV confirms Officer Scott Hamilton was conducting an investigation when he was fatally shot.More >>
Nashville Mayor David Briley has announced his plans to demolish Greer Stadium and convert the land into a park.More >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is returning to Kentucky and will meet with families of overdose victims.More >>
Students across the nation will be walking out of their classrooms on Wednesday in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
Tennessee's Board of Regents has named the next presidents at Nashville State Community College and Motlow State Community College.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is joining several other Tennessee officials voicing concerns over President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.More >>
Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families. The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.More >>
They threw a lunchtime birthday bash in Smithville today for two World War II veterans, and twin brothers, who celebrated their 92nd year.More >>
Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s AirBnb property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.More >>
What would you think if you saw your wedding picture being used in a political attack ad? That's the spot a gay couple is finding themselves. Their wedding was officiated by a candidate for state senate. They say they lead private lives and this is casting a shadow on a very important memory.More >>
Several residents in South Nashville report large groups of tourists renting Brent Miller’s AirBnb property at 306 Radnor Street making noise and parking cars in the yard and street.More >>
Madison precinct detectives are currently investigating the murder of Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, who was found dead Monday night in a shed behind her home on Sussex Drive. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.More >>
Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing teenage girl they believe is endangered. Officials say Molly Spies, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, March 7, at Just Love Coffee at 123 Middle Tennessee Christian School Boulevard in Murfreesboro.More >>
Two local moms, Evie Deaton and Kaylee Mckee, used the program to grow their families. The women live an hour apart and found each other while pregnant and part of a special Facebook group.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
It's common for squirrels or birds to cause power outages by tampering with transformers. This, however, was not the case in Pulaski on Tuesday. Linemen Scooter Sumners and Jonathan Vickers with the Pulaski Electric Service responded to an outage on Aspen Hill Road, and found that a bobcat had caused the outage.More >>
Authorities are unsure if the puppy was alive at the time of the feeding.More >>
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >>
Students across the nation will be walking out of their classrooms on Wednesday in tribute to the victims of the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
