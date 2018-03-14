Eastern Kentucky police officer killed in line of duty - WSMV News 4

Eastern Kentucky police officer killed in line of duty

Officer Scotty Hamilton (Source: NBC affiliate WLEX-TV) Officer Scotty Hamilton (Source: NBC affiliate WLEX-TV)
An Eastern Kentucky police officer was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday night.

NBC affiliate WLEX-TV confirms Officer Scotty Hamilton was conducting an investigation when he was fatally shot.

CNN is reporting that Hamilton had been with the Pikeville Police Department since 2006.

Investigators with Kentucky State Police are conducting the investigation into the officer's death.

