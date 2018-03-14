Eastern Kentucky police officer killed in line of duty

An Eastern Kentucky police officer was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday night.

NBC affiliate WLEX-TV confirms Officer Scotty Hamilton was conducting an investigation when he was fatally shot.

CNN is reporting that Hamilton had been with the Pikeville Police Department since 2006.

Investigators with Kentucky State Police are conducting the investigation into the officer's death.

Grateful for the men and women who lay their lives on the line to protect ours both at night and by day...Please pray for the community of Pikeville, the local and state police officers involved and the family of the officer who was killed... https://t.co/98vH0qKK18 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) March 14, 2018

